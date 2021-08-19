Man Sexually Assaults Syracuse (NY) EMT While Being Treated for Stab Wounds

James McClendon

syracuse.com

(MCT)

A man grabbed an ambulance worker in a sexual manner Wednesday while he was being treated for stab wounds to his eye and shoulder on Syracuse’s Near West Side, police said.

Officers responded to the stabbing at about 3:50 p.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said.

The 27-year-old man was injured during a fight with several other men in the area, Malinowski said.

Related

The man was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive, Malinowski said. He was also given an appearance ticket for the inappropriate touching, he said.

The man’s identity was not immediately revealed by police.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

Staff writer James McClendon covers breaking news, crime and public safety. Have a tip, a story idea, a question or a comment? Reach him at 914-204-2815 or jmcclendon@syracuse.com.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.