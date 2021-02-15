Man Killed in Collision with Priority Medical Transport (NE) Ambulance

A man was killed in a collision with an ambulance Friday night that sent the two EMS providers to the hospital, according to a report.

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Harlan County around 10:20 p.m. Friday. A suburban crossed the center line and collided with the ambulance from Priority Medical Transport, the Kearney Hub reported.

Colter Bronstad, 36, the driver of the Suburban, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver of the ambulance and passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital.

There was no patient inside the ambulance.