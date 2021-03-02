Man Dies after OK Man Steals Ambulance

Police in Choctaw County (OK) are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of stealing an ambulance.

Authorities say a patient being treated by medics may have died as a result because a family member ended up having to rush the patient to the hospital instead, KFOR-TV reports.

It happened Sunday night in Soper, a town roughly 170 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Officials say the suspect jumped in the ambulance and drove off as medics were treating a man in a house. The suspect abandoned the ambulance a little while away after stealing medication and supplies.

The patient died on the way to the hospital.

The Choctaw County Ambulance Authority has released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at(580) 326-2130.