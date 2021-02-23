Man Cited for Posing as Paramedic at PA Crash Scene

Amanda Christman

State police at Hazleton say a Sugarloaf Twp. man posed as an emergency medical services provider while at a Jan. 18 crash in Black Creek Twp.

The citation for impersonating ambulance personnel was filed against William D. Pursell, 24, on Feb. 12. Pursell entered a guilty plea Feb. 17 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel O’Donnell, Butler Twp., according to a court docket. He was ordered to pay $463.75.

The citation states Pursell identified himself as a paramedic at the scene of an 8:15 p.m. vehicle crash at Tomhicken and Colery roads. It’s unlawful for anyone to imply they are an EMS provider if they don’t have current registration, or if that person claims to be a higher-level provider than the level they are certified and registered for, according to the citation.

Troopers said he wasn’t attached to an ambulance company and had no certification.

