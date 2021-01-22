Man Arrested in TX for Stealing Ambulance, Ordering Fast Food with Emergency Lights On

According to a report from KHOU, a man was arrested Thursday night by the Houston (TX) Police Department (HPD) after they said he stole an ambulance and drove it through the drive-thru line of a Jack In the Box fast-food restaurant in Southwest Houston.

Southwest patrol and CST officers just recovered a stolen ambulance S. Post Oak and W. Orem. Paramedics were on a call when male jumped in and drove off. Officers tracked the ambulance to a fast food outlet where the driver was at the drive up ordering food with emergency lights. pic.twitter.com/iQdyh6y5De — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021 Houston Police/Twitter

The HPD said paramedics were on call when the ambulance was stolen. The suspect was said to have jumped into the ambulance and drove away.

The HPD tracked the stolen ambulance to the fast-food restaurant at the intersection of South Post Oak and West Orem. They said the driver was ordering food at the drive-thru while the emergency lights on when they arrived.

He was taken into custody without further incident. It’s unclear what the man will be charged with.