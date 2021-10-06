Man Arrested for Stealing Choctaw County (OK) Ambulance in March

According to a report from KFOR, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police arrested suspected ambulance thief Reid Jordan at a home in Boswell on Monday morning.

Jordan was wanted for second-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, and malicious injury after being suspected of stealing the vehicle in early March as Choctaw County paramedics were inside a Sopher home treating a patient suffering a medical emergency.

Officials say Jordan left the ambulance a short distance away after its stealing medication and supplies.

Because the ambulance was taken from the scene, a family member was required to transport the patient to a hospital in Texas. Unfortunately, the patient died during transport.