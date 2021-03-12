Man Accused of Assaulting NC Paramedic During Welfare Check

Petruce Jean-Charles

On March 10, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that resulted in the assault of a paramedic.

Upon arrival at Robbins Country Road in Trinity, deputies located a male sitting o the front porch of the residence who was apparently impaired by an unknown substance and unable to provide his name.

Randolph County Emergency Services responded to evaluate the subject, after the assault, the subject was arrested for felony assault on emergency personnel.

He was transported to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was identified as Quentin Jaymes Holton, 33.

Deputies discovered that Holton had been reported missing through Archdale Police Department. Holton was taken before the magistrate who found probable cause for the charge of felony assault on emergency personnel causing physical injury and misdemeanor resist, delay, and obstruct a public officer.

He was given a $5,000 secure bond and a first appearance court date set for March 11, 2021, in Randolph County District Court.

