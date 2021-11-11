Madison (OH) Medics Hurt in Head-On Crash

Three Ohio medics have been released from the hospital and a pickup truck driver underwent surgery after a head-on crash Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The Madison Fire Department said one paramedic and the driver of the pickup were airlifted to the hospital.

The paramedic riding in the back of the ambulance sustained a serious head injury in the crash, while the paramedic and EMT riding in front were taken by ground ambulance to the hospital. One of the two riding up front of the ambulance was checked out for a possible abdominal injury.

The driver of the pickup truck had to be extricated from his vehicle.

Officials said the ambulance was returning from OSU Medical Center and “it appears our members saw the full size pickup truck coming at them in their lane because our medic had the right tires off the side of the road,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The department is working to secure a rental ambulance.

