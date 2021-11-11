Los Angeles (CA) Firefighters Union Sues City Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112 sued the City of Los Angeles in L.A. Superior Court Monday seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would halt the city’s COVID-19 vaccine policy from being implemented.

The city’s ordinance that established the policy directs city employees to be fully vaccinated or claim a medical or religious exemption, KNX-1070 reports.

The union specifically objects to a requirement that unvaccinated employees pay the cost of twice-weekly COVID tests, which cost $65 each. For more information visit KNX-1070.

