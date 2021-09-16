LODD: Firefighter-Paramedic Anthony Palato of South Metro (CO) Fire Rescue

With great sadness, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) announces the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Palato, who passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2021.

In 2017, Palato, known to his family and co-workers as “Tony,” was unexpectedly diagnosed with an occupational cancerous tumor, and although he went into remission a few years ago, tragically the cancer returned. Tony was surrounded with a strong support network including his wife, their two daughters, and his second family of firefighters.

Related: How to Lead your Organization through an Employee’s Death

Palato began his fire service career with the City of Sheridan Fire Department and later joined the Cunningham Fire Protection District in 2000. In 2018, Cunningham unified with South Metro Fire Rescue where Tony worked until he medically retired on March 1, 2021. As a paramedic for 21 years, there is no doubt that Tony touched many lives and will be remembered as a kind, caring, and compassionate person with a true servant’s heart. He will be greatly missed.

Because Tony’s cancer is considered job-related, his memorial service is classified as Level I Line of Duty Death. We will share details of the memorial service as soon as we have them.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all SMFR facilities and badges worn by SMFR personnel will be shrouded until further notice.

Funeral service and procession details will be announced soon.