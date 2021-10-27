Lexington (KY) Ambulance Suffers Significant Damage in Crash

Christopher Leach

Lexington Herald-Leader

(MCT)

A Lexington ambulance was involved in an accident in downtown Lexington late Monday night, according to Lexington police and Fire Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

The accident happened on Maxwell Street and South Upper Street at approximately 10:04 p.m. Monday, police said. Two vehicles were involved, including an ambulance that was carrying three individuals.

Related

Saas said both vehicles suffered significant damage but no injuries were reported.

Police said no charges have been filed or citations issued as of Monday morning.

___

(c)2021 the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.)

Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.) at www.kentucky.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.