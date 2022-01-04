Lewisville (TX) Firefighter-Paramedic Suddenly Dies

Kaley Johnson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

(MCT)

A Lewisville firefighter, whose wife is expecting the couple’s first child, died suddenly on Dec. 31, the fire department said in a news release Monday.

Landun Charles and his wife were getting ready for work just before dawn on Friday when he called to his wife, Lauren Charles, from another room in distress, according to the news release from the Lewisville Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 3606. His wife, who is a nurse, found him collapsed on the floor and dialed 911. She started CPR on her husband.

The Crandall Fire Department and CareFlite EMS responded and took Landun Charles to Kaufman Hospital. He was pronounced dead at about 8:30 a.m.

Charles had been a Lewisville firefighter and paramedic for the past two years, the Fire Fighters Association said. He was also a flight paramedic with CareFlite in North Texas.

Before joining the Lewisville Fire Department, Charles was a firefighter and paramedic with the College Station Fire Department. While there, he was a field training officer for the department and a paramedic instructor for the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. He was also a paramedic for College Station Medical Center and lead paramedic for Texas A&M EMS.

Lauren Charles is expecting their first child, Luke, in February.

“Landun was an exceptional firefighter/paramedic for the City of Lewisville,” the press release said. “He served as a field training officer for the department, where he continuously passed on his knowledge and mentored his brothers and sisters in Lewisville. Landun’s legacy will live on through the many fire department members he influenced each and every day he proudly wore the Lewisville uniform.”

The department posted a link to Charles’ memorial fund, which had raised over $31,000 as of Monday evening.

The viewing for Charles is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Civic Center, at 607 E. Fair St.

Charles’ funeral is set for Thursday at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Kaufman, at 2000 W. Fair St.

