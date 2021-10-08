Lee’s Summit (MO) Fire Department Moves Ambulance to New Station, Farther from Residents

According to a report from KCTV, the Lee’s Summit (MO) Fire Department (LSFD) is moving one of its ambulances to a new station, situated about two miles north of its current location.

LSFD Chief Mike Snider had been requesting a new ambulance since he took over the position two years ago in 2019.

The LSFD’s resources include six ambulances assigned to seven stations throughout the city.

LSFD data shows that transferring the ambulance from Fire Station 7 to Station 3 will result in a more balanced response between ambulances at each station throughout the city.

The ambulance at Station 7 currently responds to calls outside of its district 80 percent of the time.

Moving the ambulance doesn’t mean people living close by will be farther from assistance. Snider said Station 7 will always be staffed by a paramedic on a truck instead of in an ambulance. He also indicated that Lee Summit’s citizens will receive the same level of care whenever they call 911.

Although Lee’s Summit has been unable to fund a new ambulance and the additional staffing, it has added deputy chiefs and 911 operators. The cost of an added ambulance and the personnel to staff it could have an initial cost of about $1 million.

The change is set to take place on October 25.