KY Bill Would Allow Inmates to Retain EMT Licenses After Prison Release

According to a report from WDRB, Kentucky Senator Karen Berg said prison inmates who have been trained and licensed as emergency medical technicians (EMTs) should be able to retain their license after being released.

Berg, of Louisville, said this will dramatically improve a former inmate’s job opportunities post-release, especially a job that is so drastically needed.

Currently, EMT licenses earned while in prison are revoked when the inmate is released. Berg has submitted a bill that would change that. However, during a hearing Thursday at the Capitol, opponents of the bill say they’re concerned about public safety.

Berg says the ex-felons would still need approval of a licensing board before they could land a job.

Lawmakers will consider the bill during the 2022 session.