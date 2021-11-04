KS Firefighters Union Expresses Concern Over EMS Response Times

According to a report from KCTV5, Kansas City (KS) Fire Department (KCFD) members and emergency medical services (EMS) workers are voicing concerns about resources and policies regarding response times.

IAFF Local 64 released a statement on social media about response times following a motor vehicle accident on Saturday involving a Wyandotte County deputy en route to a shooting call. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the other driver involved in the crash had died.

IAFF Local 64 President JJ Simma said that one of their ambulances took more than 15 minutes to arrive because it was dispatched from a station more than 10 miles from the incident. Simma cited public data and member reports that showed why the union have concerns about a lag in times on some calls.

A United Government (UG) spokesperson sent data on countywide response times for 2021 showing that EMS responses in Wyandotte County were well within national standards. For the year, the KCFD responded to calls considered “critical” in less than 10 minutes 91.5 percent of the time and “noncritical” calls in less than 12 minutes, or 99.34 percent of the time.

For Saturday’s now fatal crash, the UG spokesperson noted that the first ambulance and fire truck arrived on scene within a few minutes. The second ambulance was dispatched from across town because two closer ambulances were dispatched to other incidents, one to a separate emergency and another to a training exercise.

Simma said that this is one of just several concerns the IAFF has raised with the UG regarding incidents where responses were slower than normal. He said that better allocation of resources is needed within EMS services, particularly in western Wyandotte County.