Kids Rob Cleveland (OH) EMS Workers at Gunpoint

Two Cleveland EMS workers were hurt after three kids robbed them at gunpoint, according to a report on cleveland.com.

The robbery happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning at the station on Stickney Avenue near Pearl Road. The EMS workers had just gotten off their shift and started their cars to warm them up when they were approached by the suspects, aged between 13 to 14 years old.

The workers got into a confrontation with the suspects when one of the suspects pulled out a gun. The suspect with the gun ran off while the other two were arrested at the scene by police.

