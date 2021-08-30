Injured NY EMT Treats Driver after Ambulance Collides with Minivan

Anne Hayes

An ambulance collided with a minivan in New Hartford while transporting a patient with a cardiac issue, police said.

At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Vineall ambulance was traveling east on Route 5 with its emergency lights and sirens on when a Chrysler minivan attempted to make a left turn in front of the ambulance into the Maribito gas station, according to a news release from New Hartford Police.

The ambulance driver was unable to avoid the minivan and collided with the passenger side of the minivan, police said. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Amy Taylor, one of the EMTs in the ambulance, began treating an injured passenger of the minivan despite sustaining a facial and hip injury herself in the crash, police said.

The minivan passenger, Christina Williams of Utica, sustained a head injury. Taylor attended to Williams until care could be turned over to EMTs responding to the crash, police said.

Williams, Taylor and Charles Sreca, the driver of the ambulance, were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for treatment.

The driver of the minivan, Claude Crowell of Rome, was issued tickets for failure to yield the right of way when making a left turn and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

