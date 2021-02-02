Wheeled Coach Appoints Burgess Ambulance Sales as Exclusive Dealer in Ohio

Winter Park, FL – FEBRUARY 2, 2021 – Wheeled Coach, an industry-leading manufacturer of emergency vehicles for over 45 years, has announced Burgess Ambulance Sales, Inc. as the exclusive Wheeled Coach dealer in Ohio. Burgess is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of Wheeled Coach Type I, II, III and Medium-Duty emergency vehicles for the state.

Burgess Ambulance Sales is one of Ohio’s premier ambulance dealerships. They have 85 years of service to the market and offer an in-house service facility and certified body shop. Their team of skilled technicians can provide routine maintenance, warranty repairs, cot and load system installations, electrical upgrades, collision repair, paint, and body work.

“Burgess’ experience selling and supporting ambulance fleets, combined with their investments in their facilities and their staff, position them well to represent Wheeled Coach and serve customers throughout Ohio,” said Daniel McLaughlin, Director of Sales for Wheeled Coach. “Burgess’ commitment to service is demonstrated by their ability to conduct on-site repairs with their mobile service unit, another reason we are proud to have them part of the Wheeled Coach family.”

“My family and my team have a passion for serving EMS providers, so we are very excited to now represent Wheeled Coach for the state of Ohio. We look forward to providing customers with the same high level of service we have offered to the industry for decades,” said Jack Burgess Jr., President, Burgess Ambulance Sales, Inc.

About Wheeled Coach

Wheeled Coach is a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG