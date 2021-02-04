Wheeled Coach® Appoints Atlantic Emergency Solutions as New PA Dealer

Wheeled Coach, an industry-leading manufacturer of emergency vehicles for over 45 years, has announced the appointment of Atlantic Emergency Solutions as the Wheeled Coach dealer for Pennsylvania. Atlantic is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of Wheeled Coach Type I, II, III and Medium-Duty emergency vehicles for the state.

A premier provider of fire and emergency solutions, Atlantic is comprised of over 300 sales and service professionals serving nine states and the District of Columbia. Atlantic offers comprehensive parts and service capabilities through a combination of 18 Regional Service Centers, including a paint and collision center and a large mobile service fleet.

“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to be the sole Wheeled Coach dealer and brand ambassador in Pennsylvania” said Joe Pack, President & CEO of Atlantic Emergency Solutions. “We’ve demonstrated our commitment to serving the unique needs of our customers and are looking forward to supporting new departments and agencies across the state.”

“Atlantic is a great dealer for Wheeled Coach and we are delighted they are now representing the brand in the state of Pennsylvania,” said George Petropoulos, Vice President of Sales, REV Ambulance Group. “Their mission to provide emergency solutions that help first responders save lives reflects Wheeled Coach’s commitment to build mission-critical vehicles which are as unbreakable as the spirit of those who drive them.”

For more information, visit www.wheeledcoach.com and www.atlanticemergency.com.