REV Group Company Opens Ambulance Remount Center in OH

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), with subsidiaries that manufacture Horton®, AEV®, Road Rescue®, Wheeled Coach® and Leader® brand ambulances, announces the opening of a second REV Ambulance Remount Center, in Grove City, Ohio. The investment in the new center reaffirms REV Group’s commitment to support emergency vehicle customers and extend the life of their ambulance purchase with state-of-the-art remount services. In addition, the facility is equipped to handle advanced service work, including body, paint, and accident repairs.

“The addition of our second REV Ambulance Remount Center allows us to better support our dealers and customers across the Midwest and Atlantic Coast, said Anoop Prakash, President, REV Ambulance Group. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide this sustainable service option to our customers so they may extend the life of our high-quality ambulance bodies.”

The REV Ambulance Remount Center in Grove City is a new 63,000 square foot facility backed by years of REV expertise in manufacturing, remounting and repairs. All remounted vehicles adhere to our factory specifications and industry safety standards, such as Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), to provide customers and state regulators with peace of mind when it comes to safety for their crews. Each remount comes with a workmanship warranty and, for REV brand ambulances, keeps intact the ambulance brand’s original structural warranty. The REV Ambulance Remount Center is focused on current and retired REV Ambulance Group brands and will also accept non-REV emergency vehicle brands on a case-by-case basis.

Remounting an ambulance provides an alternative to the purchase of a new vehicle when faced with budgetary constraints. It is also a cost-effective way to extend the life of an existing vehicle and provides the opportunity to make upgrades. In addition, REV Financial Services offers financing to facilitate remount and repair investments.

The first REV Ambulance Remount Center was opened in Jefferson, North Carolina, in 2015.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG