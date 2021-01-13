Pulsara Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 12, 2021 — Pulsara, the leading mobile telehealth and communication platform that connects healthcare teams across organizations, announced today that the company was named a 2021 Product Innovation of the Year Award Winner by Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Innovation Awards. Judged by prominent industry leaders and experts, the awards program recognizes the most innovative organizations and people transforming systems and industries across the globe.

“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy, and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Pulsara as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

The Pulsara platform is a HIPAA-compliant, secure, easy-to-use telehealth app that unites healthcare teams across departments and organizations around any patient event. By replacing multiple phone calls, radio reports, faxes, and pagers with one unified patient channel, care providers see improved team communication and coordination, reduced treatment times, reduced costs, and improved patient outcomes. With just a tap, care teams can leverage secure live audio and video calls, instant messaging, image and vitals sharing, and more. With studies reporting an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara, the company has become the evidence-based standard of care—transforming the healthcare industry through state-of-the-art communication.

“From the beginning, Pulsara’s purpose has been to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through innovative communication,” said Pulsara’s Founder and CEO, Dr. James Woodson. “Being a 2021 BIG Innovation Award Winner is truly an honor. From the rural care teams to the urban, multi-facility healthcare organization to the emergency medical operations task force COVID response teams, supporting each person and team to better communicate and care for their patients is what drives us onward.”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Pulsara

Pulsara is a mobile-first telehealth and communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any illness or injury. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or specialist to any patient event, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com/.