Pulsara Receives 2021 HealthTechZone Telehealth Award

Pulsara, the leading telehealth, communication, and logistics platform that unites healthcare teams and technologies across organizations during dynamic events announced today that the company has received a 2021 Telehealth Award from prominent healthcare technology news source HealthTechZone.com. The award recognizes companies innovating and improving health delivery and management towards exceptional customer experiences.

“On behalf of TMC and HealthTechZone, I would like to congratulate all of the Telehealth award winners,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Every year I am so impressed by each winning company’s dedication to quality in solutions that benefit the overall customer experience—while driving ROI for companies that use them.”

“These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide,” states HealthTechZone Telehealth Award’s official awards press release. “Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.”

As the leading telehealth communication and logistics platform, Pulsara helps healthcare providers and other care team members increase efficiency and minimize miscommunication and delays in emergency care. With its flexible workflows, research has shown an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. In a recent case study, the use of the Pulsara platform for one hospital resulted in a record low DTP time of 46 minutes—a 41% decrease within just one year.

“During the most critical moments in life, Pulsara unites distributed teams and fragmented technologies as dynamic events evolve on our scalable communications and logistics platform, improving the lives of people in need and those who serve them,” said Pulsara’s Founder and CEO, James Woodson. “To better serve patients, we must also serve and strive to improve the lives of their caregivers. This Telehealth Award from HealthTechZone.com is truly an honor. As we continue to innovate and grow, we look forward to further supporting our communities in improving healthcare communication and patient outcomes.”

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, @tmcnet. TMC Contact: Michelle Connolly, Marketing Manager. Phone: 203-852-6800, ext. 170. Email: mconnolly@tmcnet.com.

About Pulsara

It’s about people. During the most critical moments in life, Pulsara unites distributed teams and fragmented technologies as dynamic events evolve on a scalable communications and logistics platform, improving the lives of people in need and those who serve them.

We envision a world where needless suffering is eliminated because communities can unite and communicate without friction. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara, the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit www.pulsara.com.