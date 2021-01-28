Polaris Announces New Pro XD Work Accessories

New accessories expand on the utility vehicle’s versatility and durability

Minneapolis – The Polaris Pro XD utility task vehicle is making work more efficient with new accessories that further enhance productivity and equipment protection. As a division of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII), Polaris Government & Defense is dedicated to supporting public safety personnel, state and federal agencies and global military forces and has thoughtfully expanded the Pro XD product, accessory and service portfolio based on broadening applications for its gas and diesel-powered utility vehicles.

The Polaris Pro XD is designed specifically for durability, serviceability and safety and has two and four-seat, gas and diesel models offering up to 2,075 pounds payload and 2,500 pounds towing capacities, heavy-duty driveline components and up to 200-hour maintenance intervals. The vehicles also feature puncture-resistant Kevlar®-backed vinyl seats, headlights for added visibility, all-new tires for longer life on hard-packed surfaces, as well as multiple standard safety features like horn, reverse beeper and vehicle fault alarms which notify users of potential issues that could cause serious damage to the vehicle. These highly sought-after features are further complemented by an accessories catalog that builds on the flexibility and customizability of the Pro XD.

NEW: Cargo Bed Topper

Keep gear safe, secure and protected from the elements with this lockable, weather resistant bed enclosure. Front, side and rear windows provide line-of-sight visibility from the cab to behind the machine, as well as inside the cargo area. Designed specifically for the Pro XD, the all-aluminum topper is strong and lightweight – and with integrated Lock and Ride technology, can easily be installed and removed.

NEW: Rear Bumper

The Pro XD rear bumper adds protection and minimizes damage to taillights and bodywork in the event of a rear collision. The steel bumper has a matte black finish and integrated mounting holes for easy installation.

NEW: Mud Guard

The Pro XD mud guard is a newly available accessory that will also come standard on new Pro XD diesel models. The mud guard is designed to protect the engine bay from excess dirt and mud. This added protection decreases maintenance time in cleaning tough-to-reach areas and helps the engine run smoothly.

These new accessories expand Pro XD’s line of accessories that aim to maximize the vehicle’s utility, weather and climate usage, compliance and safety, and more.

Fire, Rescue and Public Safety – The Polaris Pro XD is a heavy-duty UTV-based apparatus designed to expand the reach of fire, rescue and public safety personnel and help improve response time in environments and conditions that traditional vehicles can’t access. The Pro XD firefighting UTV has a 95-gallon water with 5-gallon integral foam copoly tank, foam fire suppression system, professional fire pump, hose and reel, and the ability to draft from an external water source. The Pro XD rescue skid incorporates a rear attendant seat and a stokes rescue basket. Any of the vehicles can also include professional emergency lighting, public address system and custom graphics to match the rest of a department’s fleet.

Utility – Accessories that increase the utility of the Pro XD include a plow system, high-capacity winch, diesel block heater, cargo boxes, electric cargo box lift, cargo racks, Rhino grips, air filter service gauge and A-arm guards. Lock and Ride technology is a feature of many Polaris accessories providing simple, toolless install and attachment to the Pro XD.

Weather and Climate – Work through the weather with Pro XD windshields, wiper and washer systems, roofs, doors, rear panels, heat and defrost and rock guards with integrated step and boot scraper.

Compliance and Safety – Tailor the vehicle to specific needs with adjustable speed calibrations, interior cab lights, radio and speakers, exterior strobe lights, LED spot lights and light bars or an occupant divider system. Safety accessories include a fire extinguisher holder and a rearview mirror.

View all of our accessories on our website, where customers can also experience the vehicle virtually. Additional information and tools let customers build and quote the different all-wheel drive Pro XD models and accessory packages, view each of them in 3D and request a quote.

Polaris vehicles are also available for government discount pricing through GSA, Sourcewell® (formerly NJPA) or state or local contracts. Once purchased, the vehicles are professionally upfit and delivered directly to the customer’s location. The entire system comes fully set up for immediate use and is under full warranty from Polaris. Polaris also offers customers the capability to support and maintain their own fleet of vehicles through maintenance and operator training courses, authorized Pro XD dealers or Polaris can be contracted directly to provide the on-site service for the vehicles.

