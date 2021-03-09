ProClaim Celebrates 20 Years of EMS Industry Service

In 2001, two industry experts joined forces to create a business dedicated to serving the needs of community EMS agencies. From the very beginning, Joanne Orlando and Cindy Orfino had a vision: to leverage their vast experience in ambulance billing and collections to keep Community EMS agencies sustainable.

Today, they’re proud to celebrate two decades of success. This achievement is not only based on what they do – but how they do it. With a personalized approach to service that’s not typical of other billing companies, ProClaim provides its clients with the highest level of ambulance billing expertise, superior client service, timely response to questions and needs, and revenue recovery rates that exceed the industry standard.

Over the years, agencies have come to rely on ProClaim for so much more than billing. Their unparalleled service means keeping clients mission-focused and sustainable for the long run, and earning a wealth of outstanding reviews and recommendations from clients along the way.

In the ever-changing healthcare industry, the needs of community EMS agencies continue to grow, and ProClaim is meeting the challenge with a growing array of resources. Their comprehensive TRAC Reporting service gives their clients the ability track financial metrics that allow leaders to track their performance and monitor trends.

ProClaim’s intelligent CQI Suite now offers clients 100% CQI review, providing a comprehensive system of proprietary algorithms and human review to perform retrospective quality assurance activities and provide reports to assist in improving EMS clinical care. The company is also proud to bill for services documented in any ePCR platform via their ePCR Flex Program, a service offered to all clients through new partnerships with Zoll and ESO, often at no additional cost.

ProClaim’s Adaptive Tech Package offers a turnkey solution for tablet ePCR hardware including the necessary software, support, and training to create a smooth transition from paper or another ePCR system. They also offer services like CARES Reporting, Patient Experience Surveys, Deductible Management, and EMS Training.

Throughout the years, and all the innovations, the commitment to creating a personalized connection with each of their clients continues to be the driving force behind their success. Joanne and Cindy’s extensive experience in the ambulance industry has proven that financial success is dependent upon a union of billing with operations. To that end, the ProClaim team maintains close relationships with their clients, viewing them not just as valued customers, but partners in business. A lot can happen in 20 years, and for Joanne, Cindy, and the rest of their team, it has been an exciting journey – and one that feels like it is just beginning.