ImageTrend Telehealth™ Launches For EMS

ImageTrend, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of ImageTrend Telehealth™. As an integrated feature within the ImageTrend Elite™ ePCR, agencies can take advantage of configurable incident forms, validation rules and visibility rules to tailor the use of Telehealth to seamlessly fit department specific workflows. Telehealth can be used in a variety of prehospital settings including 911 incidents, interfacility transports, Community Health/Community Paramedicine and for those participating in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ET3 (Triage, Treat and Transport) program.

When starting a Telehealth call, the on-scene medical crew can choose to either call a team of providers, such as physician teams, medical directors, or other specialty teams, or selectively call a specific online provider of their choice. Once answered, the secure audio and video connection allows the crew member to inform the provider of the patient’s condition prior to handing the call over to the patient for assessment. Consulting teams are able to answer calls and manage their users and teams from an easy-to-use online portal.

Once the Telehealth visit is completed, critical call information including when the call was placed, answered, completed, and who answered, is automatically integrated within the ePCR. This information can then be used within the Elite CQI module and reporting tools to analyze how Telehealth is used within the system.

“Given the importance of telemedicine now and in the future, it was crucial for ImageTrend to incorporate these capabilities directly into our flagship product Elite,” commented Michael Patock, Vice President of Strategic Development at ImageTrend. “By being able to easily and securely connect providers by offering more treatment options than ever before, we can help ensure patients get the treatment they need, while reducing operational costs for agencies.”

To learn more about ImageTrend Telehealth, please visit www.imagetrend.com/telehealth.