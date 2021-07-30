ImageTrend Releases Third Annual CrewCare Report at Connect 2021

ImageTrend, Inc. announced the release of the third annual CrewCare Report: Health of Our Emergency Responders During the COVID-19 Pandemic. This volume of the CrewCare Report is comprised of anonymous aggregate first responder data collected largely before and during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021) from the CrewCare Mobile App and focuses on the stress associated with COVID-19 in the emergency responder community.

Of the many insights found within this year’s report, some of the more significant results include key associations linked to stress levels, coping mechanisms and the importance of occupational support. The new CrewCare report provides background and an understanding of the overall wellness, both physical and mental, of first responders, but it also provides additional insights on COVID-19 pandemic-related stressors. To view the full results, request your free copy of the report.

“Each year when analyzing the CrewCare data, I find new and valuable information that has the potential to make a difference within the emergency responder industry, and that is what this project is all about,” commented ImageTrend’s Epidemiologist Morgan Anderson.

CrewCare was developed out of the growing need for greater awareness concerning mental health as well as the need for additional resources and research needed in the emergency responder industry. CrewCare currently provides insight into stress and mental well-being support to over 6,500 first responders and healthcare workers with the goal of providing insights on the life stressors and associated factors related to careers, physical health, support, sleep, mental health and burnout within the emergency responder community.

While this report focuses on factors associated with stress in the first responder industry, reports can also be created specific for organizations to look for insights into a collective view of their crews’ aggregate and anonymous information that can allow for further strides in improving mental health.

Request your copy of the third annual report today. The CrewCare app is available as a free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more about CrewCare, visit CrewCareLife.com.

ImageTrend, Inc. is dedicated to connecting life’s most important data in the healthcare and emergency response community. ImageTrend delivers software solutions, data analytics and services for EMS, hospitals, community paramedicine (CP), critical care, fire, and preparedness to enable fully integrated patient-centric healthcare and public safety. ImageTrend’s commitment to innovation, its clients, and providing world-class implementation and support is unsurpassed. Based in Lakeville, Minn., ImageTrend combines business analysis, creative design and data driven architecture to offer scalable solutions and strategies for today and the future.