ImageTrend Releases First Collaborate Research Report

ImageTrend, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of the first annual Collaborate Report: EMS Incidents During a Modern Day Pandemic. ImageTrend Collaborate™ is a research and analysis program developed by ImageTrend that is dedicated to the enhancement of healthcare and public safety industries. Collaborate provides insights and a higher-level awareness through industry-leading research. Collaborate utilizes a vast set of de-identified data sources including clinical, operational, licensing/credentialing, system of care registries and patient outcomes.

Volume One of the Collaborate Report is a three year (2018 – 2020) retrospective analyses that encompasses over 17 million prehospital Emergency Medical Services (EMS) incidents across the nation. This report spans various themes including COVID-19, traffic-related, behavioral health, alcohol and suspected drug use, and pediatric patients.

“There’s a lot of data being collected across the country, but the ability to contribute meaningful research and truly representative population-based data to the prehospital industry through Collaborate is a huge step toward better understanding the world around us,” commented Morgan K. Anderson, Epidemiologist at ImageTrend.

This report will be the first of many as the Collaborate program and ImageTrend continue to promote the enhancement of these essential industries and to fulfill our mission in making the world a better place. To request your copy of the first Collaborate Report or for more information regarding the Collaborate program, please visit www.imagetrend.com/CollaborateReport.