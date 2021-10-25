ImageTrend Medical Advisory Board to Align Industry Technology with Research and Patient Care Goals

Andrew Stevens, MD, Allina Health EMS

Ashish R. Panchal, MD, PhD, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Chris Souders, MD, FAEMS, Houston Fire Department

Emily Nichols, MD, FACEP, New Orleans EMS

Meg Marino, MD, FAAP, New Orleans EMS

Michael Wilcox, MD, MN State College & Universities

ImageTrend, Inc. is excited to announce the company has formed an official Medical Advisory Board comprised of medical directors from across the nation, who will assist in providing insight into different service models and specialties in the healthcare industry including Emergency Medical Services (EMS). ImageTrend’s six-member Medical Advisory Board was assembled to support the company’s commitment to providing solutions to the healthcare industry that are on the forefront of in-hospital and out-of-hospital patient care and research.

The commitment of the Medical Advisory Board members to contribute expertise, guidance and their vision to accelerate advancements and spark new initiatives in patient care and safety match that of ImageTrend’s. The Medical Advisory Board will collaborate with the ImageTrend Clinical & Research Services Team to further lead the industry with impactful research backed by medical professionals and their experience.

“We are committed to ensuring that we are the industry leader and value the guidance and expertise from this board,” commented Doug Butler, Jr., Director of Clinical Services. “It is vital that we have representatives from every aspect of EMS, including rural, urban, private and public sectors since every service model has their own needs and challenges.”

