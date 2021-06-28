ImageTrend Delivers Get With The Guidelines® Compatibility

ImageTrend, Inc. is pleased to announce recent recognition as an American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® (GWTG) Compatible Vendor for the GWTG – Coronary Artery Disease and GWTG – Stroke programs through the integration of EMS data from ImageTrend Elite™.

Hospitals already utilizing ImageTrend Hospital Hub™ to securely access EMS ePCR records and receive alerts for patients transported to their hospital can now use the same system to send EMS data directly into the Association’s GWTG registries in a single step.

“ImageTrend is proud of our alignment with the American Heart Association in an effort to improve patient outcomes,” said Michael Patock, Vice President of Strategic Development at ImageTrend. “With enhanced data capture and streamlined workflows with our robust data sharing solutions, we’re able to connect more information than ever before, making it easier for hospital registrars to directly incorporate EMS data into their GWTG patient records.”

Additionally, ImageTrend Patient Registry™ collects and will deliver data to GWTG – Stroke and GWTG – Coronary Artery Disease registries. This seamless integration will allow hospitals to keep multiple systems of care patients in a single software platform, while continuing to be compliant with their GWTG programs.

The American Heart Association compatible vendor program works with other mission-aligned organizations toward the goal of improving data capture, workflow, and ultimately patient outcomes.

