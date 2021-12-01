FirstWatch and Hello Driven Announce CAPCE Accreditation for Driven Resilience Training

FirstWatch and Hello Driven announced the accreditation of their Driven Resilience Training by the Commission on Accreditation for Prehospital Continuing Education (CAPCE). This will allow emergency medical services professionals to receive continuing education credits by using the app, which helps users develop resilience.

FirstWatch, a technology company that uses improvement science to support public safety and healthcare organizations, partnered with Hello Driven to offer the Driven Resilience Training smartphone app to emergency response professionals throughout the United States and Canada. Driven Resilience Training offers virtual coaching powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and is customized for each user based on a research-validated pre-training assessment.

The app contains over 700 micro-training classes, helping users build skills in everything from emotional self-control and tenacity to personal finance and better sleep. By investing just five minutes a day, users develop measurable resilience skills to help manage stress, increase motivation, and proactively build mental wellness.

Explaining its decision to approve Driven Resilience Training for EMS continuing education, CAPCE noted that it, “found clear evidence that Driven Resilience Training not only adheres to CAPCE standards and policies, but embraces and employs them,” adding that the national accrediting body was, “thoroughly impressed with the efforts you take to build quality into your educational processes.”

“The CAPCE accreditation is an honor and a significant achievement for FirstWatch,” said Todd Stout, founder and president of FirstWatch. “At FirstWatch, we see the emotional toll that trauma can have on emergency services personnel, either through our own experiences or those of colleagues. Driven Resilience Training will help prepare these dedicated professionals and prevent them from becoming additional victims to the traumatic scenes they witness every day. We’re dedicated to building a curriculum that not only addresses the personal and public safety demands of emergency responders, but also to helping them stay current with the most accredited training possible.”

“Our research into the neuroscience of daily microtasks showed it’s a better approach to embed skills in the brain,” said Jurie Rossouw, founder and CEO of Hello Driven. “This is why it’s so exciting that the approach of Driven’s training aligns so well with the concept of continued competency to improve quality of care. As a habit-building system, Driven helps participants pace their training by only awarding continuing education credits for the daily five-minute activity, emphasizing and rewarding consistent self-care every day.”

“Not only does the Driven Resilience program build important skills for EMS practitioners, the use of microtask learning represents an important innovation in the delivery of continuing education and evidence of continued competency in a very practical way,” said Mark Terry, chief certification officer of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT). “With CAPCE accreditation of the program, credits earned through Driven Resilience Training can be applied to National Registry recertification and toward many state licenses. Independent accreditation by CAPCE shows that microlearning meets rigorous standards for continuing education using a novel approach.”

About FirstWatch

FirstWatch helps emergency services, healthcare, and public health organizations improve what

they do. Our family of near real-time data analytic products help leaders predict, plan, and respond using real-time data analytics to enable safety and emergency protocols to take action. Our customers are the health and safety backbone of their communities; our training and systems support personnel and organizations to reliable and higher quality service while taking good care of their own team. Founded in 1998 by former paramedics, FirstWatch is based in Carlsbad, California, and partners with over 500 communities across North America. Our products enhance real-time situational awareness, analyze data, ensure efficient use of resources, and build a resilient team. Learn more at www.firstwatch.net.

About Hello Driven

Driven is a research and technology organization focused on measuring and building human resilience. We have established a peer-reviewed neuroscience-based model of resilience called the Predictive 6 Factor Resilience model, used by universities, organizations, and psychologists around the world as a comprehensive framework to understand and build resilience. We’ve created the Driven Resilience App as an online platform that uses AI to coach individuals, as well as advanced resilience courses such as High Adversity Resilience Training (HART) used by emergency responders, and Resilience First Aid (RFA) that teaches skills to proactively support resilience in others. See more www.hellodriven.com.