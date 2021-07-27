Explore New Innovations with Demers Braun Crestline Ambulances at FDIC International

Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, and Crestline Coach will be together again at FDIC International 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana, from August 5 – 7, 2021. The ambulance manufacturers will unite in booth #5638 to exhibit various types of ambulance models across the three brands. In addition, Braun Ambulances will launch a new ambulance safety innovation focused on occupant protection.

“We are looking forward to FDIC International 2021,” says Chad Brown, Vice President of US Sales for Demers Braun Crestline. “It will be the first international tradeshow we’ve attended since the start of the pandemic over a year and a half ago. This means it will be the first opportunity in some time to connect in-person with our dealer partners, new and existing customers, and even some of our internal team members spread throughout the United States and Canada. FDIC is always a great time, but we’re anticipating an especially fun week together as we showcase a wide selection of ambulance models and debut our newest ambulance safety innovation focused on occupant protection.”

Demers Braun Crestline will be located inside the Indiana Convention Center in booth #5638. The exhibit hall will be open Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm, Friday, August 6, 2021, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Members of the Demers Braun Crestline sales team will be on hand for live demonstrations, answer product questions, and make new connections.

As the second-largest ambulance manufacturer in North America, the Demers Braun Crestline portfolio includes Type I, Type II, and Type III ambulances. A broad spectrum of ambulance models will be displayed in booth #5638, including a Demers MXP 150 Type I ambulance from Rapid City Fire Department and a Demers MXP 170 Type I ambulance. Braun will have a Super Chief Type I ambulance from Nashville Fire Department, as well as a Chief XL F450 4×2 Type I showcasing their newest safety innovation set to debut at the show. Crestline is showcasing the popular CCL 150 Type I ambulance which marks the first time this model has been displayed at FDIC.

Demers Braun Crestline also plans to bring the show to those that are not attending the event. They will host a series of live demonstrations via Facebook Live from the show floor each day. Follow Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, and Crestline Coach to see the schedule and tune in daily August 5-7, 2021.

For more information about Demers Braun Crestline and their plans for FDIC International 2021, please contact Vanessa Bomboir, US Marketing Manager Demers Braun Crestline at (306) 230-7723 or vbomboir@crestlinecoach.com.

About Demers Braun Crestline:



Through its strong and diversified portfolio of Demers, Braun, and Crestline brands, the Company operates six production and service centre sites across North America and employs close to 1000 people. Each year, Demers Braun Crestline’s combined brand sales position the company as the second-largest ambulance manufacturer in North America. Its offering of ambulance products ranges from the price-conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers, Braun, and Crestline can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com, www.BraunAmbulances.com, and www.CrestlineCoach.com.