ESO EMS Index: Mid-Year Update

ESO, a data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, and state/national organizations, announced the mid-year release and update of its 2021 ESO EMS Index. The Index tracks performance of EMS nationwide across key metrics: stroke assessment and documentation, ketamine administration with weight recorded, non-transport dispositions, transports without lights and siren, percent of patients with suspected overdose, as well as COVID-19 and influenza-like illness (ILI) impressions. There is one new metric in this version – bystander CPR. Data used for the mid-year update of the Index are from January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021.

“We continue to see steady improvement around stroke assessment and documentation,” said Dr. Brent Myers, Chief Medical Officer for ESO. “This is encouraging. We’re also seeing steady performance across the other metrics in the Index, this is especially important for ketamine administration. Unfortunately, we are seeing a rise in the overdose rate and COVID-19 and ILI impressions. COVID-19 certainly continues to play a factor, and likely will for some time in light of this most recent surge.”

Key Findings Include:

In 80 percent of situations, a complete stroke assessment was documented for a primary impression of stroke. The data show improvement when it comes to documenting a stroke assessment after a primary impression of stroke is identified.

By and large, EMS clinicians are recording patient weight when ketamine is administered. In 83 percent of cases, weight is recorded allowing for evaluation of appropriate dosing and associated effects.

Overdose encounters are on the rise. In the 2019 ESO EMS Index, overdoses were 1.6 percent of all encounters. This year the number jumped to 2.8 percent of all encounters.

Transport without lights and siren has room for improvement. In 83 percent of cases, personnel are transporting patients without lights and siren.

Non-transport dispositions are remaining steady. EMS events resulting in non-transport are at 22 percent.

Bystander CPR remains a key factor for cardiac arrest survival. In 46 percent of cardiac arrest encounters, CPR was initiated prior to EMS arrival.

