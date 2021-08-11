Beyond Lucid Technologies Announces Integration Between HANDTEVY and MEDIVIEW

Beyond Lucid Technologies, the award-winning health-and-safety innovation company behind the MEDIVIEW ePCR, which facilitates patient care documentation by Mobile Medical (EMS & Fire) agencies, is proud to announce the deployment of an integration with the Handtevy pediatric dosing system that has been seeing rapid nationwide adoption—including statewide deployments. The first agencies to deploy this interface will be in New York (Gouverneur Rescue Squad) and in Texas (Chambers County Emergency Medical Services).

For the companies behind Handtevy and MEDIVIEW, joining forces to facilitate seamless, real-time capture and sharing of pediatric health information—using EHR-consumable data standards—aligns with their shared commitment to improving the pediatric patient care experience in Mobile Medicine. For several years, Handtevy has offered a FHIR-based app that integrates directly with EHRs such as Cerner and Epic. Beyond Lucid Technologies is now building the H.E.R.O. Kids Registry in Oregon, which will be America’s first statewide, real-time accessible database of pediatric special health needs, so that Responders en route to an emergency have contextual details before reaching the child’s side.

According to Dr. Peter Antevy, Founder & Chief Medical Officer of Pediatric Emergency Standards, who is also medical director of several agencies in Florida—and has been called “the nicest man in EMS” — the collaboration with MEDIVIEW is another big step forward in collaborative pediatric emergency care. “It demonstrates how the digital tools used on scene to care for sick and injured children can enhance patient care by rapidly informing teams at the hospital, prior to their arrival in the ED.”

According to Allison Antevy, President & CEO of Pediatric Emergency Standards: “Technologies that communicate seamlessly, especially in the emergency healthcare setting are of critical importance. Our collaboration with Beyond Lucid Technologies furthers our mission to help EMS systems and hospitals provide the highest level of care for sick and injured children.”

Jonathon Feit, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Beyond Lucid Technologies, said: “As Mobile Medical agencies augment their technical sophistication, they’ve been clear about one expectation in particular: that the many companies they work should collaborate to make the end-user experience reliable, with data flowing as close to real-time as possible. We’re thrilled: Interfacing Handtevy with our MEDIVIEW ePCR & BEACON Prehospital Health Information Exchange will streamline pediatric data movement across the care continuum, from the patient’s side in the field to destination facilities.”

According to Handtevy parent Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc., MEDIVIEW is the fifth ePCR to interface with Handtevy, joining ImageTrend, ESO, DocuMed, and EmergiData. This most recent deployment is unique, however: Pairing any NEMSIS-compliant ePCR with the MEDIVIEW BEACON Prehospital Health Information Exchange now lets agencies share data with their hospital partners in as little as 30 seconds—with no custom engineering required. Mobile Medical (Fire & EMS) agencies using the MEDIVIEW ePCR can also activate telehealth within a chart to liaise directly with clinicians.

About Handtevy – Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc.

Handtevy – Pediatric Emergency Standards, Inc., is nationally recognized as the leader in pediatric resuscitation, both in the pre-hospital and hospital settings. The Handtevy System is currently utilized by EMS agencies, cruise lines, helicopter services and hospitals in over 1300 cities nationwide. The company was founded by Peter Antevy, M.D., a nationally recognized expert in the field of pre-hospital pediatrics who has dedicated his career to improving both adult and pediatric care in the field. He is a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and also serves as the EMS Medical Director for Davie Fire-Rescue, Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, and Southwest Ranches Fire Rescue in South Florida. Dr. Antevy is also the Associate Medical Director for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and serves as the President of the Greater Broward EMS Medical Directors’ Association, an organization whose providers serve the 1.5 million residents of Broward County, Florida. For his efforts, Dr. Antevy was awarded the prestigious Raymond H. Alexander EMS Medical Director of the Year Award in 2014 and was honored as one of the 2015 Top Ten Innovators in EMS by JEMS. In 2018 he was named National EMS Medical Director of the Year by the NAEMT. www.Handtevy.com

About Beyond Lucid Technologies, Inc.

Beyond Lucid Technologies, Inc. (BLT), is a health-and-safety IT firm that develops patented software packed with innovations that make Fire, Ground & Air Emergency Medical Services, medical transportation and Community Paramedicine / Mobile Integrated Health safer, more efficient and more cost-effective — with a special focus on addressing the scourge of substance use disorders, and ensuring critical data like end-of-life wishes are available to emergency responders in real-time. BLT’s “prehospital pipes” connect the dots for partner-clients across 30 U.S. states, with nearly 300 hospitals on its MEDIVIEW™ BEACON Prehospital Health Information Exchange network. BLT is also building the country’s first state registry of children with special healthcare needs. The company has been called “Silicon Valley’s Emergency Medical Technology Experts.” Winner of the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award for EMS Communications Platform, and of awards from EMS World and the Journal of EMS (JEMS). Runner-up for the 2018 East Bay Innovation Award (IT & Comms). www.BeyondLucid.com