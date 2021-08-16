Indiana EMS Facing Tough Challenges

According to a report from WDRB, an increase in ambulance calls across the state of Indiana as well as a decreasing number of emergency medical services (EMS) workers have caused officials to express concerns of increased response times and delays in moving seriously ill patients to larger hospitals.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said EMS ambulance calls grew by 44 percent since 2018 to more than one million in 2020. That figure comes along at a time of declining amount of emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics as well as an 11-percent drop in available ambulances.

Patients at small hospitals in more rural communities are being subjected to waiting several hours or more for ambulance transport for more advanced treatment at hospitals in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, or Chicago.

Rush Memorial Hospital in Rushville has attempted to hire EMTs to exclusively handle transfers, but it has struggled to fill the open positions.

Indiana EMS Medical Director Dr. Michael Kaufmann told a state legislative committee studying the state’s trauma care system that low insurance and Medicare reimbursement levels for ambulance services are creating a “funding crunch,” making it difficult for providers to pay competitive wages.

Kaufmann also said that, 50 years ago, the focus was on transporting patients quickly, and ambulances were paid as transportation providers rather than health care. Today, ambulances carry high-value equipment and medicine, and costs have increased, and reimbursements have not kept pace.

Kaufmann presented the committee statistics that showed how someone injured in an urban or suburban county faces an average response time of three minutes and transport time of five minutes. For a rural county, those figures increase to 17 and 30 minutes, respectively. And, if the patient needs transport to a trauma center, this may take hours.

Indiana EMS Association President Nate Metz added that some state hospitals are waiting eight, nine, and 10 hours to line up a transport to take a patient to a higher level of care. He continued by saying he has become frustrated with the Indiana state legislature’s lack of response to the problem.