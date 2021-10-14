Indian River County (FL) Paramedics, Firefighters Receive Raises

According to a report from TCPalm, the Indian River County, Florida, Commission announced on Tuesday that it had unanimously approved a four-percent raise for all county firefighters and paramedics. The commission agreed to the raise in concert with the International Association of Fire Firefighters (IAFF) Local 2201, which represents firefighters and paramedics.

County Administrator Jason Brown informed the commission that the raises are retroactive starting October 1 and will cost the county about $933,656 for the year.

The county and IAFF Local 2201 are in the final year of a three-year contract. The wage issue was the only aspect of their contract discussed in negotiations this year. County records show that union members ratified the salary increases on September 30.

In September, the County Commission began an COVID-19 vaccination incentive program for employees, who are eligible to earn an extra day of vacation if they are fully vaccinated before December 1.