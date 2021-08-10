IN Medic Helping Children Hurt in Crash Collapses and Dies

Laura Lane

Herald-Times, Bloomington, Ind.

(MCT)

Aug. 9—An Owen County Emergency Medical Services paramedic died Sunday after losing consciousness inside an ambulance while tending to children hurt in serious crash near Gosport.

“Brandon Staley passed away in the line of duty while caring for patients en route to the hospital,” Owen County EMS Director Cris Lunsford said in a news release.

Staley was 46 and lived in Ellettsville.

According to Lunsford, Staley responded at 5:38 p.m. to the scene of an auto accident north of Gosport. Gaining access to the injured was difficult, he said, because of rough terrain at the crash site.

“Two pediatric patients were transferred to the waiting ambulance, where Brandon and his partner treated their injuries while a firefighter drove them to the hospital,” Lunsford said.

“During the course of the transport, Brandon developed chest pain and went unconscious. Brandon was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where he later died. Brandon’s patients arrived safely at the hospital, where their care continued.”

Owen County Sheriff Sam Hobbs said he got word Sunday evening from Deputy Ed Westgate about a one-vehicle crash on Ind. 67 at Culross Road that had injured four people. Hobbs also learned Staley had died while helping the victims.

“He was doing what he knows how to do, working on patients in an ambulance,” Hobbs said Monday morning. “Our EMS staff is devastated, and we need everybody to reach out with prayers for them and the family. It’s just a shame, you know. Life’s short, and God says we’re never guaranteed the next day.”

Staley’s body was being transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital Monday afternoon for an autopsy to determine what caused his death.

Details about the Gosport crash and the condition of those hurt were not available by press time Monday.

