Idaville (IN) EMT honored after Line-of-Duty Death

Jonah Hinebaugh

Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.

(MCT)

Ambulance crews, EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement officers came together Wednesday to honor Idaville EMT Robert Craig.

Mr. Craig, 58, died in the line of duty after serving the community for more than three decades.

The processional — which included trucks from Phoenix Paramedic Solutions, Logansport Fire Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Logansport Police Department and others — spanned from Logansport to Monticello.

Taking the path from Ivy Tech Community College to 18th Street, Broadway, Market Street and then to U.S. 24, the processional headed toward Monticello. Once there, the line of vehicles followed the path from Washington Street to Illinois Street and ended at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home in Monticello.

According to his obituary, Mr. Craig worked for Phoenix Paramedic Solutions, primarily in Cass County.

