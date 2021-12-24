Holiday Injury Study Reveals EMS, ED Realities

It’s no surprise that Americans are more likely to injure themselves during the holiday season, but painful mishaps are especially problematic during Thanksgiving and Christmas when people are less likely to seek emergency room (ER) care for themselves or a loved one, according to a survey by healthcare technology company DrFirst.

DrFirst surveyed more than 1,000 American consumers to explore their attitudes, behaviors and experiences around emergency care during the holidays. The survey finds that more than a quarter of people (26%) report they’ve needed to call for emergency medical services (EMS) for themselves or family members during the holidays, with Thanksgiving and Christmas topping the list.

Holiday festivities are most likely to hurt when ladders, roofs, ovens, and sharp instruments are in play. Over 40% of survey respondents reported cooking-related injuries, including from a knife or a burn, with other incidents stemming from a wide range of sources, including:

– Cuts while opening or wrapping presents (13%)

– Broken tooth on hard candy, such as candy canes (13%)

– Back injury from decorating or traveling with heavy luggage (7%)

– Asthma attacks, allergic reaction or difficulty breathing (32%)

In addition, nearly 20% of people report that they or a family member have accidentally started a fire or had to call the fire department during the holidays, while 19 percent say they’ve fallen off the roof or a ladder while decorating outside.

Nearly a third (30%) of Americans said that they are less likely to visit the ER or call EMS during crowded times of the year, such as holidays, with more than half noting concerns about ER wait times. Other concerns include:

– Wait times at the ER (56%)

– Overcrowded hospitals (39%)

– Not being able to see their regular healthcare provider (35%)

– Understaffed EMS or ERs (35%)

– Extended wait times for an ambulance (30%)

– Wait times on the phone with 911 or a healthcare provider (22%)