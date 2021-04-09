Hero CA Highway Patrol Officer Injured in Crash is a 13-Year Veteran

California Highway Patrol Motorcycle Officer Joseph Heightman, the son of JEMS Editor Emeritus A.J. Heightman, was badly injured in a crash this week.

Officer Heightman was riding his motorcycle Tuesday when a Nissan Rogue turned left directly into his path. Officer Heightman was thrown from the motorcycle, police told his family members. He sustained major injuries.

Officer Heightman once received California’s Medal of Valor for his extraordinary act of heroism when he removed an unconscious driver from a burning vehicle.

Police said Officer Heightman risked his own life to save the driver. Heightman was flagged down on October 30, 2011, to find the bad traffic collision.

He found an unconscious male in the driver’s seat who appeared to be suffering from a seizure and was having difficulty breathing. Officer Heightman immediately immobilized the driver’s head and neck to protect his cervical spine and maintain his airway.

Flames then began to enter the passenger compartment through the center console. Officer Heightman used his pocket knife to cut the seatbelt, but soon realized that the driver’s legs were trapped underneath the steering column. Although he could not see through the smoke, Officer Heightman reached in and found the steering wheel adjustment handle.

This allowed him to free the driver. Using the fireman’s drag to support the driver’s head and neck, Officer Heightman was then able to move him a safe distance away from the burning vehicle, just as it became totally engulfed in flames.

Officer Heightman was treated with oxygen at the scene by paramedics.

Click here to donate to Officer Heightman’s GoFundMe page.