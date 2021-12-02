GA Fire Department Changes Forcible Entry Policy After Fatal Incident

Susan McCord

The Augusta Chronicle, Ga.

(MCT)

Augusta Fire Department has changed its forced-entry policy after a Hephzibah-area woman died waiting for first responders to break into her house.

The new policy, which went into effect Tuesday, gives firefighters at an emergency “more latitude” to take actions they deem appropriate, Fire Chief Antonio Burden said.

Nichoel Gaither, 43, was on the phone with 911 when she died from a medical emergency April 21 at her Crest Drive house.

Following former Chief Chris James’ strict forced-entry policy , firefighter-medics were waiting outside for a sheriff’s deputy to arrive and force entry.

The new policy is part of a broad overhaul of departmental policies that is being vetted by a working group of Georgia and Arizona chiefs and deputy chiefs, Burden said.

Concern about the policies had been widespread among the department’s ranks, he has said.

The new policy clarifies that firefighters may force entry if fire or smoke is showing from a house or if conditions threaten the occupant. In the case of a medical emergency, they may force entry if the patient is visibly incapacitated or reasonable suspicion exists the patient is unresponsive or incapacitated inside.

The policy encourages firefighters to try windows and look for keys or other means of entry before breaking in.

Also now in effect is mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion training, and a leadership academy for female firefighters is in the works, Burden said.

The training addresses “gaps that I’ve seen within the department,” where professional development that “has been lacking,” he said.

“This is a start of reinvesting in our employees,” Burden said.

A little over a year ago, a consultant’s scathing review determined morale in the department was at an all-time low and a chain of command was nonexistent. A few weeks later, James tendered his resignation.

In other action, after a closed-door meeting the Augusta Commission approved a $500,000 settlement with family members of Frederica Jones. Jones was killed in a 2019 collision with a backhoe driven by a city employee on Deans Bridge Road.

