GA EMS Provider Faces DUI, Homicide Charges after Patient Killed in Ambulance Wreck

Police have charged a 34-year-old EMS provider with drunken driving and homicide charges after a patient died following a rollover crash, according to a report.

The Georgia State Patrol charged Kevin T. McCorvey with DUI, homicide by vehicle, failure to maintain lane and possession of an open container in connection to the deadly crash.

Police said McCorvey was behind the wheel of the 2007 Ford Econoline Prime Care EMS ambulance when it overturned in a ditch.

The patient, 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, was not restrained at the time and died from his injuries.

McCorvey was denied bond during his first court appearance on Saturday and ordered to remain at the Fulton County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation. Click here to read the report from FOX 5 Atlanta.