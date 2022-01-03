Fund Created to Assist EMS Professionals Affected by CO Wildland Fire

The Emergency Medical Services Association of Colorado (EMSAC) has created the EMS Professionals Emergency Relief Fund to assist EMS professionals affected by the historic wildfire between Boulder and metropolitan Denver.

The fund is intended to make quick payments to any EMS professional–EMTs, paramedics, physicians, nurse–who works in the EMS system (filed agencies, hospital EDs, SAR teams, fire departments, etc.) to help with immediate costs.

EMSAC is also creating a program whereby an EMS agency or facility can “adopt” an EMS professional and their family to assist with their needs in recovering from this historic fire. This program and the application procedure to request financial aid will be announced the first week of January.

The fire burned an estimated 1,000 homes over 6,200 acres in and around the suburban towns of Superior and Louisville, Co.

The EMS Association of Colorado is a member-supported association of nearly 1,500 EMS practitioners, EMS response agencies and facilities. It includes emergency medical practitioners from ambulance service, fire departments, SAR teams, QRTs, hospitals and air ambulance organizations.

Details of the fund and other efforts by the state’s EMS Association are here.