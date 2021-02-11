Former First Response (AL) Paramedic Sentenced after Admitting He Stole Fentanyl

Eric Fleischauer

A former First Response ambulance paramedic who was sentenced this week to 51 months in prison after admitting he removed fentanyl from vials and replaced the drug with saline said Wednesday he has been clean since his arrest and now works for a drug rehabilitation program.

Michael Walter Greenhaw, 43, was a supervisory paramedic when the crimes were committed in 2018 and one of three supervisors with access to the narcotics vault at First Response’s Central Parkway Southwest office. He pleaded guilty to one federal count of tampering with a consumer product in October 2019.

Greenhaw, who is out on bond as he awaits the start of his prison term, on Wednesday told The Decatur Daily he regrets his crime.

“I was in addiction,” he said. “The things they say happened did happen. I was taking the fentanyl and replacing it with normal saline. It’s something I’m ashamed of, something that I thoroughly regret doing.”

He said he completed a 90-day drug abuse rehabilitation program after his arrest, has been routinely monitored for drugs both in voluntary and court-ordered programs, and has been clean since his arrest. He said since his arrest he has volunteered at 12-step addiction programs and was certified through the Alabama Department of Public Health as a peer support recovery specialist.

“I cleaned my life up to be able to give back to the community and now I volunteer every chance I get. I actually work at a local, well-known drug treatment center,” he said.

He also faces second-degree theft charges in Morgan County Circuit Court after being indicted for stealing both fentanyl and ketamine, also a pain reliever, from Healthcare Investment Group Inc., the parent company of First Response. The trial in that case is set for Sept. 13.

U.S. District Court Judge David Proctor ruled that the sentence on the federal conviction will run concurrently with any sentence in state court, and that Greenhaw will remain out on bond until a date is arranged for him to report to prison. — Shame

“It’s been hard on my family life,” Greenhaw said Wednesday. “I did put us in financial ruins. The guilt, the shame that’s associated with what I’ve done to my family — no one wants to see their family member reported on in the news. It has been very hard on my family and very hard on myself. Through Christ, through my faith, I made a turnaround for the better.

“Yes I’ve been sentenced to 51 months in the federal penitentiary, but I will continue to live my life with God’s will and continue to help other people who are in addiction to find a better way of life.”

First Response was and is the sole ambulance provider in Decatur. It was not clear from court documents how many of its transported patients received saline when paramedics thought they were administering fentanyl, a powerful narcotic, but one such incident was referenced in the plea agreement signed by Greenhaw.

In August 2018, Greenhaw said, a newly hired First Response paramedic attempted to administer fentanyl to a patient and the vial’s cap fell off. The newly hired paramedic then grabbed a second vial from the ambulance and administered it.

Asked by an investigator whether the second vial also contained saline, “Greenhaw stated the chances were ‘high’ because he tampered with the entire supply of fentanyl citrate. Greenhaw further stated he knowingly handed out tampered vials of fentanyl to other paramedics at First Response Ambulance Service,” according to a narrative account in the plea agreement.

Between April 2018 and Aug. 23, 2018, the date of his arrest, Greenhaw said he tampered with 129 vials of fentanyl.

“Greenhaw stated that after he tampered with and personally used all of the 129 vials of fentanyl citrate, he switched to trying ketamine,” also kept at the First Response office, according to the plea agreement.

Greenhaw attempted to glue the caps back on the vials, but the fact that they had been tampered with was obvious to paramedics who looked at them after Greenhaw’s arrest. Decatur police Investigator Will Halbrooks “observed that the metal seal had been broken that secures the plastic top to the vial” while executing a search warrant at First Response, and multiple First Response paramedics told him that meant they had been tampered with.

David Childers, now owner of First Response’s parent company and in 2018 president of First Response, did not return calls Wednesday. — Confession

Greenhaw was arrested in Arab and did not initially confess after being transported to the Decatur Police Department. He then called for a detective to return to the interview room, according to the investigatory report, and “asked if he could step outside and have some chewing tobacco. Detective (Matt) Young escorted Greenhaw outside the police department and provided Greenhaw with some chewing tobacco.”

Once outside, according to the investigative report, “Greenhaw confessed to stealing the fentanyl and ketamine” and agreed to provide a written statement.

“For the past three months I have been stealing fentanyl from First Response Ambulance Service to deal with my pain,” Greenhaw wrote, referring to a back injury. “I would go straight to the vault and take the fentanyl out of the the vial and put it in my arm. I would then refill the vial using a clean needle with normal saline. The tops on the vials are not reusable so I would use regular super glue to put the tops back on the vials.”

Decatur police first found out about Greenhaw’s use of the fentanyl when it was reported to them by a First Response paramedic who no longer works for the ambulance service but was then working a night shift with Greenhaw. At about 3 a.m. Aug. 22, Greenhaw mentioned “he had to glue some lids on,” which the other paramedic in a written statement said he did not understand.

“Later I caught up with him gluing lids on in the training room where there are no cameras, so I asked him what was up,” the paramedic wrote. “He told me that he was putting saline back in the fentanyl bottles. He then said there are 124 bottles and I need to glue the lids back on. I asked him how many were in stock, and he said 124. I asked him how many had saline, and he said 124. …

“After I found out what he was doing, I got out of there. I realized what was going on and thought, this is bad.”

The other paramedic told investigators he thought Greenhaw was using the fentanyl, not selling it, because he had “major track marks on his arms.” Police also made note of the track marks when they arrested Greenhaw.

He was arrested at Arab City Park, where he was in his truck at his son’s football practice, according to the investigative report. Police said they found a vial of ketamine and a syringe while patting him down. They also found one empty fentanyl vial in his house and six in his truck, according to the report.

The federal case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

“Greenhaw put vulnerable patients in grave danger by replacing fentanyl citrate with saline in vials that he knew were intended to be administered to critically ill or injured patients,” U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a statement Wednesday.

Greenhaw was hired at First Response as an emergency medical technician in November 2015 and became a licensed paramedic in 2017.

Soon after he was hired, Greenhaw was arrested in Marshall County and charged with harassing communications and violation of a protection-from-abuse order. In January 2016, he pleaded guilty to making harassing communications on social media and was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation.

On Wednesday, he said he pleaded guilty to the harassment charge to avoid the cost of fighting it, and he and his wife later discovered someone else initiated the online harassment.

In another petition for a protective order, filed three months before Greenhaw started at First Response, his wife alleged he held her down on a couch while strangling her.

Amber Greenhaw on Wednesday referred to it as a “mutual physical argument.”

Both petitions for protection-from-abuse orders were granted temporarily but ultimately dismissed, one at the request of his wife and one because she did not appear at the court hearing. — Recovery

Amber Greenhaw on Wednesday said spouses of addicts have to protect themselves and their children and recognize that the effort to come clean must come from the addict himself.

“You cannot save anyone,” she said. “You cannot make anyone get help, as hard as you try. They have to want to save themselves.”

She said she has watched her husband’s journey from addiction and is thankful for it.

“To say that ‘this is the man I married’ is not even a true statement. The man I’m married to now is someone that I have the utmost respect for,” she said, sobbing. “I’m proud to be his wife, and he is an amazing father and amazing husband and I could not be more proud of what he’s done.”

The start date of Michael Greenhaw’s prison time has been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, but he expects it to begin later this year.

Michael Greenhaw said the path to recovery for an addict is tough, but doable.

“You have to put your pride, put your ego up and realize you do have a problem and it’s much easier to admit your problem before you hit bottom — before you make some career- or life-altering mistakes that put other people in jeopardy and hurt the lives of those around you,” he said. “It’s much easier to put your pride on the shelf and seek help for your problems.”

