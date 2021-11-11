Former CT EMT Sentenced to Seven Years in Deadly Drunk Driving Crash

Daniel Tepfer

Connecticut Post, Bridgeport

(MCT)

A former Easton EMT and volunteer firefighter, who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing a young woman who was walking her dog in Fairfield last year before speeding away, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

“I would like to express my deepest apologies for the tragedy that I committed,” 24-year-old Declan Kot told a courtroom packed with grim-faced family and friends of the victim. “I can’t bring your daughter back, there is nothing I can do to change what happened.”

But Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton said she was not swayed.

“I understand you made bad decisions to drink and drive but for me it is not so much that crime but the coverup,” the judge told him. “As an EMT your job is to conserve life, alleviate suffering, promote health and do no harm — that’s the motto for an EMT. You admitted you saw (the victim) and you hit her. If you had stopped and gotten out I think everybody would have thought differently. I cannot get over the horrible decisions you made.”

The judge then sentenced Kot, who previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility in a death and tampering with evidence, to 20 years, suspended after he serves seven years in prison and followed by five years probation. She also ordered Kot to do 500 hours of community service when he is released.

Marileidy Morel-Araujo, 32, of Pennsylvania, had been visiting her fiance’s family on Redding Road in Fairfield, on July 4, 2020, when police said Morel-Araujo decided to take a walk with her dog Coal.

Police said Morel-Araujo was struck from behind as she walked with her dog along Redding Road by a white pickup truck with a large American flag waving on the back. The truck did not stop after the collision, police said.

Police said Kot later admitted he had consumed six alcoholic drinks before getting behind the wheel of his truck. Police said he subsequently got his truck repaired to hide evidence of the crash.

During a very emotional hearing, the victim’s family played a video of photographs of the young woman.

Morel-Araujo’s fiancé, Daniel Fernandez, told the judge how Morel-Araujo had nursed him back to health after he was severely struck with COVID-19. But he said his memories of her are overshadowed by the sight of her being pushed into an ambulance after being struck by Kot.

“The emergency crew was trying to do everything they could for her but it was too late,” Fernandez said, his voice cracking with emotion.

“The oath of every first responder is to do no wrong but he (Kot) did everything wrong that day,” Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Lockshier told the judge. “Mr. Kot was drunk and chose to drive. If he had just stopped after hitting Mari we would be have a very different proceeding today but it was only after many hours of questioning by investigators that he admitted hitting her.”

Three days after the fatal crash, Fairfield Police Officer Virgil Procaccini was on routine patrol when he spotted a pickup matching the description of the one that hit the victim and pulled it over, according to police. The driver, Kot, agreed to go to police headquarters.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Kot admitted he had been driving his pickup after consuming six alcoholic drinks.

“He drove off the road near some bushes/trees and heard a loud bang on the side of his vehicle which startled him; he thought he hit a tree branch at the time,” police stated in the affidavit, noting the area of the collision does not have any shrubbery or trees.

The affidavit states that Kot said when he got home, he noticed missing pieces on his passenger side mirror and replaced the mirror.

During this interview, Kot began to cry. Then, police said, Kot admitted seeing the victim on the side of the road.

Lockshier told the judge that they increased the charge to manslaughter after police discovered Kot had a dash camera on his truck that she said recorded him hitting the victim.

She said the dash cam, which had audio, recorded Kot stating he was “hammered” before driving his truck. Lockshier said the camera then recorded Kot nearly driving head on into another vehicle shortly before he struck Morel-Araujo.

After the crash, the prosecutor said the dash cam recorded Kot saying, “She probably didn’t deserve that.”

Kot’s lawyer, John R. Gulash, told the judge that only time will tell whether his client truly understands the extent of what he did and makes a decision to become a better person.

“There is remorse, there is empathy, there is a feeling of shame,” Gulash said of Kot.

___

(c)2021 the Connecticut Post (Bridgeport, Conn.)

Visit the Connecticut Post (Bridgeport, Conn.) at www.ctpost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.