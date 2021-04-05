FL Man Accused of Stealing Ambulance, Getting It Stuck in Mud

A Florida man is accused of stealing an ambulance while the crew was dropping a patient off at the hospital, authorities said.

Related: Watch: Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Arrests Man in Stolen Ambulance

Police say Trey Cornwell stole the Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services ambulance Sunday while it was in the ambulance bay at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

Cornwell later got the ambulance stuck in the mud near a body of water. Witnesses told police they say Cornwell run toward a nearby shopping plaza.

Related: Stolen Ambulance in Dallas (TX) Recovered Using GPS

He was taken into custody a short time later and charged with grand theft auto. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.