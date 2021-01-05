FL Flight Nurse Dies after Contracting COVID-19

Peter Yankowski

Connecticut Post, Bridgeport

(MCT)

A nurse who previously served on a helicopter emergency medical services team in Connecticut has died after contracting COVID-19.

Steven Neher, a flight nurse and nurse practitioner, died last Tuesday in Florida after contracting the disease, according to a Facebook post from LIFE STAR, a helicopter EMS service in Connecticut.

Neher was working as a nurse practitioner at a jail for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, the outlet reported, and also worked as a flight nurse and registered nurse at Tampa General Hospital, Fox 13 reported.

LIFE STAR’s office confirmed Neher previously worked for the organization and had been a Connecticut resident.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of former Flight RN 151, Steven Neher. Steven worked as a Flight Nurse for LIFE STAR before moving to Florida, where he worked as a nurse practitioner providing care to incarcerated patients,” a statement on the organization’s Facebook page reads.

Neher received a master’s degree in nursing from Quinnipiac University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“He will always be remembered for his positive attitude, his ever-present smile, and his desire to help others,” the post from LIFE STAR said. “Please keep his partner, Christian, and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

___

(c)2021 the Connecticut Post (Bridgeport, Conn.)

Visit the Connecticut Post (Bridgeport, Conn.) at www.ctpost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.