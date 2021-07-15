FL Firefighter-Paramedic Dies by Suicide On Duty

By
JEMS Staff
-
The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the on-duty death of Firefighter-Paramedic Joseph Deltergo, 45, of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty death of Firefighter-Paramedic Joseph Deltergo, 45, of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue on July 12, 2021.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, Firefighter Joseph Deltergo took his own life while on-duty at the fire station. Tribute is being paid here.

To date, 56 firefighter fatalities have been reported to USFA in 2021. Year-to-date and annual USFA firefighter fatality reports are posted online.

Fatality status is provisional and may change as USFA contacts State Fire Marshals to verify fatality incident information.

Do you need help? Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Related

Previous articleThe Impact of Mode of Presentation to the ED on Time Metrics for STEMI Patients
Next articlePolice: Woman Who Assaulted WI EMT Had Illegal Prescription Drugs in Backpack

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display