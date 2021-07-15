FL Firefighter-Paramedic Dies by Suicide On Duty

The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty death of Firefighter-Paramedic Joseph Deltergo, 45, of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue on July 12, 2021.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, Firefighter Joseph Deltergo took his own life while on-duty at the fire station. Tribute is being paid here.

To date, 56 firefighter fatalities have been reported to USFA in 2021. Year-to-date and annual USFA firefighter fatality reports are posted online.

Fatality status is provisional and may change as USFA contacts State Fire Marshals to verify fatality incident information.

Do you need help? Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

