Firefighter Band Saves Man Suffering Cardiac Arrest after MA Fourth of July Parade

Joe Difazio

The Patriot Ledger, Quincy, Mass.

(MCT)

QUINCY — Quick thinking and action by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums band after a July 4th parade in Quincy’s Squantim neighborhood helped save a man’s life.

After the parade on Saturday members of the band saw the driver of a truck that was transporting a float slumped over the wheel in cardiac arrest while the truck was still moving, according to Quincy’s firefighter union, IAFF Local 792.

The band members, off-duty firefighters, got into the truck and were able to secure the truck’s brakes and engine, “most likely averting a disaster with the big crowd that was present behind Squantum School at the time,” the union said.

More: ‘A Father’s Day to remember’: Hanover firefighters deliver baby boy in ambulance

More: LETTER: A pat on the back for Quincy’s first responders

The firefighters took the driver out and began doing CPR. An off-duty Quincy firefighter took a golf cart and grabbed a defibrillator from one of the city’s fire engines that was in the parade and brought it back to the man. Firefighters administered two shocks to the man who was then able to start talking.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, who we all pray has a good outcome,” the union said in a statement. “Awesome job by everyone involved this morning. Just another example of how we are always “on duty” in the fire service.”

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription.

Joe Difazio can be reached at jdifazio@patriotledger.com. Follow him on Twitter @jldifazio.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Firefighter band rescues man suffering cardiac arrest after Quincy 4th of July parade

___

(c)2021 The Patriot Ledger, Quincy, Mass.

Visit The Patriot Ledger, Quincy, Mass. at www.patriotledger.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.