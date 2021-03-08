FDNY Paramedic Will Keep Working after Being Bitten on the Face

The FDNY paramedic who had a piece of her face ripped off by a teenager says she will not let the encounter affect her career.

Jenna Piscitello, 28, admits to the New York Post the entire incident was “a little traumatizing” but she has a deep passion for her career.

“This incident isn’t going to ever stop from me continuing to be as compassionate as I am with people,” the seven-year veteran told the newspaper.

Piscitello and her crew were originally called for a 17-year-old with an altered mental status. Piscitello said the girl was trying to run out of the house and kept falling.

The girl did not threaten anyone until she was on the stretcher. That’s when the teen allegedly wrapped her legs around Piscitello’s torso, locked her arms around Piscitello’s neck and took a bite out of her face.

The ordeal lasted for about minute.

Piscitello continued to take care of the girl without realizing how badly she was hurt. Piscitello’s partner then called for another ambulance to take her to the hospital where she received four stiches.

Piscitello is seeing a plastic surgeon about her face and expects she will recover in a few weeks.

The Post reports the teen was charged with assault in the second degree and assault with intent to cause physical injury.