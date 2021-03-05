FDNY Paramedic Bit on the Face by Patient

Thomas Tracy

A drugged-up teenage girl chomped a FDNY paramedic’s face in Brooklyn early Friday as the first responder tried to care for her, officials said.

EMS was called to evaluate the teen, who was suffering from an altered mental state, inside a Haring St. home near Emmons Ave. in Sheepshead Bay about 2 a.m. when the teen met them on a staircase.

The teen jumped around on several steps to evade first responders when the paramedic, a seven year veteran of the FDNY, caught her, officials said.

In return, the teen sank her teeth into the 28-year-old first responder’s face, ripping out pieces of flesh and leaving a deep wound the size of a tennis ball.

“It was one of the worst incidents like this I’ve ever seen,” an EMS source with knowledge of the case said.

The teen continued to struggle with first responders, who ultimately had to sedate the girl before putting her into the ambulance, officials said.

Although bleeding and in considerable pain, the paramedic continued to work on the teen until she was taken to the hospital.

“The injuries sustained by our paramedic are horrific,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “No one should be attacked when they are at work, and certainly not EMTs and paramedics who respond to every incident with one mission – to save lives.”

Both were brought to NYU-Langone Brooklyn, where it was discovered that the teen had ingested drugs, sources with knowledge of the case said.

The paramedic needed four stitches to close the gaping wound.

“Last night this happened to one of our medics here in the FDNY EMS,” tweeted Anthony Almojera, of the EMS officer’s union, while posting images of the paramedic’s wounds.

“Every call we go on can be our last,” he wrote. “The dangers are everywhere. All the more reason we deserve the same pay and benefits as the other 911 agencies.”

Cops charged the teen with felony assault. Her name was not immediately released because of her age.

Her arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Friday.

